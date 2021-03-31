Time Travel Movies To Watch If You Loved Christopher Nolan's Sci-fi Flick, Tenet

Time travel movies such as Tenet, About Time, Happy Death Day, Primer and others showcased some of the gripping plot structures that were loved by the audiences. As time travel movies are not something that easily win the hearts of the fans, it becomes a big deal to let complex theories, fictional possibilities, etc fall into the right place in the storyline. Take a look at some of the best time travel movies that left the fans amazed for showcasing some gripping time travel moments.

Best time travel movies

Tenet

Released in 2020, Tenet is a popular sci-fi thriller film that manipulates the flow of time in order to save the world and prevent an attack from the future. The popular star cast of the movie includes actors namely John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif and many others.

Time After Time

Directed by Nicholas Meyer, the science fiction movie was released in 1979. The plot of the movie follows the story of a serial murderer who uses a time machine to escape the current time. The cast of the movies included some of the finest actors namely Malcolm McDowell, David Warner, Kent Williams, Mary Steenburgen, Patti D'Arbanville and others. The movie received positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

Primer

Created by Shane Carruth, the movie is a popular 2004 sci-fi film that focussed on the accidental discovery of time travel. The movie was very well received by the audiences and the critics and even won accolades. Some of the actors who appeared in the film are David Sullivan, Anand Upadhyaya, Casey Gooden, Samantha Thomson, Carrie Crawford and a couple of others.

About Time

Released in 2013, the movie is a famous romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Richard Curtis. The movie followed the life of a man having the ability to travel through time and how he tries to change his past in order to make things better in his future. The lead cast of the movie includes actors namely Domhnall Gleeson as Tim Lake, Rachel McAdams as Mary, Tom Hollander as Harry Chapman, Bill Nighy as James Lake, Margot Robbie as Charlotte, Richard Cordery as Uncle Desmond and many others.

Happy Death Day

Featuring Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard in the lead, the movie revolved around the life of a student who gets killed on the night of her birthday and keeps reliving the same day until she finds out the killer and stops herself from getting murdered. The movie was a huge hit among the fans and with its success, a sequel to it was also released in 2019.

Image Source- Still from Tenet trailer, Still from Happy Death Day trailer