Times When Beyonce Stole The Show With Her Captivating Smile; See Pics

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter aka Beyonce is one of those American artists who is not only a notable singer but also a songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor. Beyonce rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Later, Beyoncé made her theatrical film debut with a role in Goldmember (2002). In 2003, she recorded her first solo album, Dangerously in Love, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album also featured the Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles Crazy in Love and Baby Boy.

On the social media front, Beyonce has a fan following of 145 million on Instagram. The Single Ladies singer is also loved by her fans for her stunning smile. Having said that, let us take a look at times when Beyonce stole the show with her captivating smile.

Here, Beyonce introduced her latest song with Disney. In the video, the singer smiled away all the negative energy and dedicated an adorable song for all the COVID-19 workers. Beyonce sang the song, Sing Along.

This Instagram post of Beyonce looks like her candid picture. She is seen spinning her hair. Here, Beyonce's magical smile was captured in the picture. She stunned in a grey dress, more like a fusion outfit of a suit-piece and a u-skirt. Check out Beyonce's photos.

This is Beyonce's birthday party picture. She looks amazed and happy with her cake. Here, she is posed holding her cake, while the camera captured her candid shots. Beyonce looked super-happy.

Wishing all her fans and followers a Happy Valentines Day, Beyonce shared an adorable picture of her. She is spotted holding a heart and she posed with a pout, stealing hearts. Take a look at Beyonce's Instagram.

Beyonce has a killer smile and this picture is proof to it. Here, the actor stunned in an all-black outfit. She covered her upper face with her cap and fans could only spot her beautiful smile. Check out Beyonce's photos.

During Beyonce's 36th birthday, dated September 4, 2018, the singer and Jay Z renewed their wedding vows. This post is a throwback picture from the time when she renewed the wedding vows with her husband rapper Jay Z as they are seemingly still madly in love with each other. In a heartwarming post, Beyoncé described the past years as a blessing and thanked God for the same.

