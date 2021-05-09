Times When Kim Kardashian Was Vocal About Implementing Stricter Gun Control Laws

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is often seen sharing her opinions about various political issues through her social media handles. Kim Kardashian, on multiple occasions, has spoken about the need for stricter gun control laws. In 2018, the star along with her then-husband Kanye West even attended a march for anti-gun violence and pro-gun control protest.

Times Kim Kardashian spoke about stricter gun control laws

1. Attended the March of Our Lives Protest

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

In 2018, Kim Kardashian and then-husband Kanye West, along with their daughter North, attended the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence and pro-gun control protest. Teenagers planned the rally and hundreds of similar demonstrations after the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff members. The star also shared pictures of her husband and daughter, "I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two. I hope North remembers this forever".

2. Penned an emotional letter

Back in 2017, Kim K penned a letter on her website regarding the need for stricter gun control. The post was in honour of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which occurs on June 2. In her letter, Kim wrote that she would be wearing orange to show her support for stricter gun control laws in the United States. She further wrote that for almost 20 years, their country had made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms. Kim stated that at the time, there were more guns owned by civilians than in any other country in the world. The letter has since then been deleted from her website.

3. Twitter rant in 2015

In 2015, Kim K went on a Twitter rant after she read the news of the horrific deaths of Valerie Jackson, her husband, and six of her children in Houston, Texas. In the series of tweets, she wrote “Have u heard of the heartbreaking story about David Conley who slaughtered his ex-girlfriend & her entire family! Her 6 kids, husband & her!” The reality star further tweeted. “He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!”

Kardashian's tweets were in connections to reports about 48-year-old David Conley, who killed his ex-girlfriend and his own son. Take a look at the thread.

Have u heard of the heart breaking story about David Conley who slaughtered his ex girlfriend & her entire family! Her 6 kids,husband & her! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2015

He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2015

My thoughts & prayers go out to Valerie Jackson's family and friends! #GunLawsHAVEtoChange #GunSafety #BackgroundChecksNecessary — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2015

4. When she praised New Zealand for vowing to change gun laws

Back in 2019, after the horrific mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, Kim Kardashian spoke up in support of leaders in the country who had vowed to change its gun laws. In the tweet, she wrote, "'Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns. America take note! Why can't our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers' profits?".

5. When she demanded tighter gun laws in 2015

As per Daily Mail, during her interview at the prestigious Commonwealth Club of California, Kim demanded tighter gun-control laws. In her interview, she said that she was in favour of stricter legislation to prevent mass shootings. Kim further said that he did not have guns in her house as she was extremely scared of them.

