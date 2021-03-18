Tina Turner Still Has Nightmares About First Abusive Marriage, Says Husband Erwin Bach

Tina Turner has been making headlines ahead of the release of her documentary. The film titled Tina has chronicled her life from the time she entered show business. Tina Turner's documentary has also covered a sensitive topic of her marriage with her first husband Ike Turner. Tina Turner and Ike Turner had a rocky marriage as the former has opened up that Ike has hit her on multiple occasions. Recently, in her documentary, Tina's second husband Erwin Bach has revealed that Tina still has nightmares of her abusive marriage.

According to a report by Aceshowbiz.com, Erwin Bach has said that Tina still has unpleasant dreams about her marriage with Ike. He has compared his wife's experience of the nightmares to what soldiers experience when they come back from war. He further has elaborated that it is not easy to have those memories and then simply try to forget them. Tina suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her marriage with Ike ended.

Ike would allegedly psychologically torture her. Tina has also spoken about how Ike did not like to depend on her for his success. She said that he absolutely hated it. Tina further revealed that she did not want to start a fight with him because it would always end in a black eye, a broken nose, a busted lip or a rib. The couple also has two singles inducted at the Grammy Hall of Fame. She filed for divorce from Ike in 1976. He died of an accidental overdose in 2007 at the age of 76.

She married Erwin Bach in 2013. He is a German record producer. The documentary also gives a glimpse of her house that she shares with Erwin which is located on the edge of Lake Zurich. She considers her wedding with Erwin her first one and said that her marriage with Ike was not her idea.

Tina Turner's documentary also has revealed details on the singer's health. She suffered a stroke a few weeks after her second wedding. She also has battled intestinal cancer and tried homoeopathy to recover from the disease. But it got worse and it had damaged her kidneys. This caused her to undergo a kidney transplant operation in 2017.

Image courtesy- @tinaturner Instagram