Tina Turner's Farewell Through Her Documentary 'Tina' Has Her Bowing Out Of Public Eye

Anna Mae Bullock, popularly known as Tina Turner, has battled a lot in her life. She has had a stroke, defeated cancer and also undergone post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She had a rocky marriage which was the reason she experienced PTSD and also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 but made it through all. The singer has talked about everything under the sun about her life in an HBO original documentary based on her life which is simply titled, Tina. According to a report by The Sun, in her documentary, she has bid goodbye to the world and will not be seen much in the public eye after it.

Tina Turner's farewell through her documentary

Tina Turner's documentary

The said documentary will premiere on Sky TV and the official website of HBO this summer. Tina has said that she lived an abusive life. Even though there was good but it did not outweigh the bad. The 81-year-old has said that she is proud of what she has done in her career. She further said that this documentary is going to be her closure. She is currently residing in the US with her second husband Erwin Bach who is 65-years-old. The couple visited the US for a Broadway premiere of the film.

Tina Turner's childhood

She has spoken at length about her strained relationship with her mother. She has revealed that her mother did not want her to be around her but she wanted her success. Her mother was happy only because she bought her a house. Her mother and father had abandoned her as a child as well, but reunited later.

Tina Turner's marriage

Tina had a turbulent first marriage. The report by The Sun said that she suffered at the hands of her first husband Ike Turner who also beat her and psychologically tortured her. The two also performed several songs together. The couple also has two singles inducted at the Grammy Hall of Fame. She filed for divorce against him in 1976. Ike died of an accidental overdose in 2007. She then met Erwin Bach, a German record producer. They got married in 2013. Her son Craig committed suicide in 2018.

Tina Turner's singing career

After her career with Ike Turner dwindled, she bounced back as a solo artist in the 80s. She delivered some of the greatest hits of her career with albums like Private Dancer, Break Every Rule and What's Love Got to Do With It. She released 10 studio albums in her career with the last one being released in 1999. She gave her last performance in 2009. The documentary also gives a glimpse of her house that she shares with Erwin which is located on the edge of Lake Zurich.

Image courtesy- @tineturner Instagram