Tina Turner's Former Assistant For 20 Years Reveals He Regrets Writing The Tell-all Book

Tina Turner is one of the most popular singer-songwriters. She is often referred to as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. A book on her called The Real T had become popular all over the world as it had explained several highs and lows of her life. Tina Turner’s former best friend and personal assistant had written the book in 1998. The former Tina Turner's assistant Eddy Armani recently talked about the book and revealed that he regrets writing the explosive tell-all book. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Former Tina Turner's assistant regrets writing The Real T

Eddy Armani recently made an appearance on This Morning virtually. Talking about his book The Real T, he shared that he regrets writing the book. Eddy went on to explain that he found out about Tina’s views on the book and he is still close to her family members. Tina did not comment on the book or tried to fight Eddy on it but it divides them both. Eddy Armani further went on to say that if he had a choice today then he would not have written the book because he never wanted to hurt her or go against her. He revealed that he was just trying to get her attention and he went about it the wrong way.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Eddy Armani had met the singer as a child and later bagged the role of her personal assistant. He served as her close friend and personal assistant for around 20 years. Their relationship fell apart after Tina Turner met her second husband Erwin Bach in 1998. Eddy Armani then penned down an explosive tell-all book The Real T which detailed several highs and lows of Tina Turner’s life.

Tina Turner's documentary

During his appearance, Eddy Armani also talked about Tina Turner's documentary. When he saw the documentary he thought that she is happy. Eddy also shared that he was waiting for Tina Turner's latest documentary for a long time and was a bit nervous about the content of the documentary. Tina Turner's latest documentary titled Tina follows the story of her resurgence as a global sensation in the 1980s after her split with Ike.

Image Credits: Tina Turner Instagram