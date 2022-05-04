'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dies At 16; Family Confirms She Died By Suicide

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, confirms her family. The young star rose to fame after appearing on the popular reality show Toddlers & Tiaras. The reality show ran for nine seasons and premiered in 2009. IT revolved around kids participating in a beauty pageant and competing against each other to win the crown whilst their daily life was recorded.

Kailia Posey had emerged as a crowd-favourite in the show and continued to have a successful career after the series ended. Police told The Sun that the young star died on Monday at a Washington state park.

Kailia Posey dies by suicide at 16

Kailia's family confirmed the cause of her death to TMZ in a devastating statement. They revealed that the Toddlers & Tiaras made the 'rash decision' in an 'impetuous moment' to end her life. The statement read, ''Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,"

Mourning the loss of the young star, the family talked about her many talents and accomplishments that came with a bright promising future. They said, ''She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life,'' As per the outlet, Kailia was also a successful contortionist which bagged her touring jobs and was selected as a cheerleader at her high school.

Her family also revealed that Kailia had shown keen interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry whilst pursuing a commercial pilot's license due to her love for aviation.

The statement came at the heels of Kailia's mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posting the tragic news on her Facebook handle on May 2, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She had written, ''I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,”

Since the tragic death of Kailia Posey, her family set up a fund at Whatcom Community Foundation, as per TMZ, to help provide aid to students.

Image: Instagram/@kailiaposey