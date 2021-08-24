Tom Cruise Dines At Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant, Orders Spicy 'chicken Tikka'

Tom Cruise recently visited Asha Bhosle's Birmingham restaurant and fans can't get enough! One of India's most prominent Sopranos, Asha Bhosle, owns several Indian restaurants across the world famously titled, Asha's. Cruise reportedly not only visited the restaurant but also downed two spicy Indian dishes.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022.

Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant

Tom Cruise's recent visit to Asha Bhosle's Birmingham restaurant made headlines. According to a report by Birmingham Live, the Top Gun actor visited the joint and ordered the 'Chicken Tikka Masala', on Saturday. The report further states that not only did he order the dish, he enjoyed it so much that he requested a second serving.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also took to her social media to share the news, with the caption talking about how happy she was about the visit. She wrote:

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon! @tomcruise @ashasrestaurant@ashasuk

Tom Cruise has been shooting for Mission Impossible 7 and according to reports, began filming in Feb 2021. According to the same report, Cruise was apparently "taking a break from shooting Mission: Impossible 7 in the Midlands." The restaurant Asha’s also took to social media to share the same picture of the actor with general manager Nouman Farooqui, and two others.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening 🌟



Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment 😋 pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha's (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

The Birmingham Live report quoted manager Farooqui talking about Cruise's experience saying:

Tom asked for it to be served with extra spices and he really liked it. Once he'd finished it he ordered a second portion. He wasn't drinking alcohol so it was all washed down with 'Birmingham' water (from Wales) which is my favorite in the whole country, nowhere else tastes as good.

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell & Christopher Mcquarrie filming Mission Impossible 7 on set in my city!!! Amazing experience watching the filming take place!!! Amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/FsWrpaLgjU — Dully At The Movies (@el_dully) August 22, 2021

On the other hand, when asked about the restaurant's experience with the Hollywood star, Nouman said:

Tom arrived at 6 pm and the picture was taken on my folding Samsung phone by one of his security team at 8.10 pm as he was leaving.When he came he said he didn't want any fuss and just wanted to be part of the atmosphere. He wanted a meal just like any other guest and simply wanted to enjoy an authentic Indian meal. A few diners recognized him but not all. Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy. He agreed to have his picture taken outside in a socially distanced way and had his mask on for the first picture. He then took his mask off and said: 'Take another one'.

It's worth noting that Asha Bhosle’s Birmingham restaurant Asha’s has earlier also served Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones.

IMAGE - ASHA'S RESTAURANT TWITTER