Tom Cruise Lands In South Korea To Promote Top Gun: Maverick, BTS Army Hopes He Meets Jin

Popular Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been the talk of the town ever since his film Top Gun: Maverick hit the big screens and made waves at the box office. The actor has been touring the world to promote his film, and recently landed in South Korea, where he was welcomed with open arms.

Pictures of the actor greeting fans with the 'finger heart' have won them over and several netizens took to Twitter to hail him, and also hope that he meets and collaborates with BTS fame Jin.

Tom Cruise in South Korea to promote Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise recently made his way to South Korea to promote his recently released film, and pictures of him have gone viral online. The actor was seen greeting fans with the 'finger heart', which delighted K-Drama fans. Several members from the BTS Army were also over the moon when they learned that Tom Cruise was in South Korea. They hoped he would collaborate and meet the BTS member, Jin as they took to Twitter to express themselves.

They mentioned they had 'started to pray and manifest' a collaboration between the duo and hope to see Jin act soon. The BTS army believes the duo joining hands is 'destined to happen' and hopes they meet while Tom Cruise is in South Korea. They mentioned they would 'pay anything' to see the two icons share the screen.

Tom Cruise probably went to Korea to see Jin 😭 pic.twitter.com/l6HhgIXMlS — ✿ Mariana (@bbymochijimin) June 18, 2022

OMG I'm already started to pray and manifest actor Jin with Tom cruise... I'm dying to see Jin acting pic.twitter.com/9a5StbSJB0 — Dnyanada Pardeshi (@PDnyanada) June 18, 2022

Tom Cruise x JIN was always destined to happen pic.twitter.com/eJKXwb81MT — The Jin BuZzz 💋 (@theJinBuzz) June 18, 2022

YESSSS A JIN AND TOM CRUISE PLEASE. I WILL PAY ANYTHING FOR THIS — `Alivia⁷ 아포방포💜🥲 (@__trusfated) June 18, 2022

Jin and Tom Cruise's collaboration hype

It was in 2020 that BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It was after their time on the show that the BTS army began hoping Jin and Tom Cruise would collaborate on a project. Jin sneaked into the photobooth on the sets of the show and got a picture of himself clicked. He then went on to place the picture on a wall comprising of previous guests on the talk show. He placed his picture next to the Top Gun: Maverick star's image and also shared a glimpse of the wall on the BTS Twitter page. Translated in English, he wrote, "The space next to Tom Cruise hyung was vacant, so I quickly took it."

톰 크루즈 형님 옆 자리가 비어있길래 냉큼 차지함 pic.twitter.com/AJcMcusmCL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 29, 2020

