Tom Cruise Learning To Fly A World War 2 Plane For Stunt Scene In 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise is known for performing stunts on his own in movies and has shown off his skills in several films. After learning how to fly a helicopter, the Mission Impossible star is all set to learn how to fly an 80-year-old military plane. Tom is reportedly learning to fly the World War II plane for a stunt sequence for his next movie Mission: Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise to fly a World War 2 military plane

As per a report by The Sun, Tom Cruise has been training to fly a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75, that was used in World War II. A source told The Sun that the actor has been getting hands-on the plane for a stunt sequence in his next movie Mission: Impossible 8. They said, "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8. Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in the movie, filming has only just wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7 but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has wrapped the shoot of Mission: Impossible 7. The cast of the movie includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to release on 27th May 2022 in the United States.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the spy thriller film has been through a rocky production. The movie's shoot halted in February 2020 due to the pandemic, it was later restarted in December and a video of Tom shouting at the crew for flouting COVID-19 norms went viral. The shooting of the movie was halted again in June 2021 as a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus.

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise/AP