Tom Cruise Sends Special Message To Fans Mid-air As He Dives For 'Mission Impossible 7'

After pushing himself to the limits in the box office spectacle Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is kicking it up a notch in his latest Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One releasing on July 14, 2023. Having driven through the streets of Morocco and dived through the night sky in Paris, the 60-year-old is releasing surprises for his fans as a build-up to his upcoming project.

In a new video, should you choose to watch it, Cruise delivered a 'special message' for his fans as he thanked them for their immense support to his film and wished everyone a happy holiday before casually jumping out of a plane.

"Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning parts one and two," the actor said into the camera. "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

Cruise was accompanied by writer and director Christopher McQuarrie who reminded the former of completing the death-defying shot following which he jumped into action.

"As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime," the actor said while floating over the South African landscape. "I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies," he said before finally rolling away from the camera.

Tom Cruise shares clips from the sets of Mission Impossible

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

After his exciting special message for the fans, Cruise shared another clip showing behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of his new movie. The video features the scenes from the sets in Norway's Hellesylt where the actor is performing bold stunts, jumping off a clip on a bike for starters. With the iconic urgency-inducing Mission Impossible theme song in the background, the video also features him jumping off planes and training for off-road bikes. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning would be the seventh installment of the franchise which has spanned 26 years since the first movie was released in 1996.