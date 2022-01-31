Tom Cruise Shares New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Footage At AFC Championship Game

Tom Cruise will be returning to the Top Gun franchise after almost 30 years and fans have been waiting for the release of Top Gun 2, which has been delayed due to the pandemic. With the release date of Top Gun: Maverick locked and finalized, Cruise has kickstarted the promotion of the movie. The actor shared new unseen footage of his upcoming action movie during the AFC Championship Game.

Tom Cruise shares new footage of Top Gun: Maverick

Ahead of the AFC Championship, CBS Sports released a new clip of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise as he hyped the fans about the match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the promo clip, Tom has a glimpse at the action scenes from Top Gun 2 and was heard saying his famous dialogue from the movie, "So let's kick the tires and light the fires because the time is now." Watch the footage here-

Two teams coming off heart-pounding wins.



Both committed to being the BEST of the BEST.@TomCruise sets the stage for the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/lcPKJjZWkL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 30, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick was scheduled to release June 24, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The upcoming film also stars Val Kilmer reprising his role from the original movie along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris. The movie is now scheduled to release on May 27, 2022. The sequel will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut.

Back in 2020, Tom Cruise took to his Instagram and announced the delay of the movie. The actor wrote "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone."

The official synopsis of Top Gun: Maverick reads-