Tom Ellis Thanks Fans Who 'campaigned To Save Lucifer' 3 Years Ago

Lucifer, the fantasy superhero television series premiered on Fox in 2016 and aired on the channel up to the third season in 2018. In May 2018, Fox cancelled the show after three seasons, stating it was a "ratings-based decision” and fans started trending #SaveLucifer on social media. In June 2018, it was announced that Netflix picked the show for a fourth season and went on to renew it for the fifth season. Now, the show has also been renewed for a sixth and final season by Netflix. Lead actor, Tom Ellis recently took to Instagram to thank fans who saved Lucifer. Take a look at Tom Ellis’ Instagram post below.

Tom Ellis thanks fans for saving Lucifer 3 years ago

Tom Ellis shared a picture of himself along with Lauren German both of whom stared in the “jaws of defeat.” Explaining more in his caption, he wrote, “3 years ago we were staring at the jaws of defeat after #Lucifer was cancelled. But then a miracle happened. Thank you to all who campaigned to #savelucifer and of course thank you @Netflix for being our saviour. I hope we did you proud...Photo by our amazing grip @anoxlou”. Fans dropped several comments on his post such as, “Beyond proud” and more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Lucifer on Netflix

Lucifer is developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the DC Comics character taken from the comic book series The Sandman. The story of the show revolves around the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his nightclub named Lux and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Apart from Tom, the show stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris and Aimee Garcia among others.

Lucifer season 5 consisted of 16 episodes, the first half of which was released in August 2020 and the second half in May 2021. The show received a positive response from critics with an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10. Initially, Lucifer season 5 was reported to be the last but in June 2020, the show was renewed for yet another season of ten episodes. The Lucifer season 6 release date has not been announced yet.

