In his new memoir, Hollywood star Tom Felton remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid, who passed away on Friday, October 14, as per a statement issued by his agent. Belinda Wright said in a statement, "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14, Manchester Evening News reported.

"Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon," said Bright.

In his new memoir released on Tuesday, Tom Felton described Robbie Coltrane as "one of the few actors I recognized when we started making the Potter films, thanks to his roles in GoldenEye and Cracker," also someone who "had a knack of lightening the atmosphere" on set.

'He was a joker': Tom Felton mentions Robbie Coltrane in his memoir

Felton wrote in his memoir, "He was a joker, but he was also the person that the jokes happened to. Or rather, he was the person who allowed the jokes to happen to him, and his reactions were priceless." The Borrowers actor recalled a phase he and Daniel Radcliffe went throw when they both went around changing the language on people's phones so that they couldn't find their way back to the English setting.

"Robbie was definitely the butt of that joke several times because his reaction to it was so enjoyable. He'd narrow his eyes, peer around and mutter: 'What f---er did that?' He acted as if he was ready to kill the culprit, but really he was just entering into the spirit of things," wrote Tom.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old star also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor who played Hagrid on screen on his Instagram handle. "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything," penned Felton in the caption.

It is pertinent to note that shortly after Robbie Coltrane's demise, his Harry Potter co-stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson also paid tribute to him online.

Image: AP