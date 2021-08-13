Tom Hanks' Post-apocalyptic Sci-fi Drama, 'Finch' Launches First Look And Release Date

Tom Hanks' post-apocalyptic science fiction drama, Finch, finally has a release date! The upcoming film, which will stream on AppleTV+, was initially titled Bios and slated to be distributed by Universal Pictures theatrically. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been delayed several times since October 2020, eventually being sold by the studio. Here's all you need to know -

Tom Hanks-starrer Finch release date out

Finch starring Tom Hanks is slated to release on November 5, 2021, via AppleTV+. The series will be Hanks' second collaboration with Apple, the first being the World War II war movie Greyhound in July 2020. The film features a dying inventor, who builds an android to accompany him and his dog on a cross-country journey.

A report by THR, describes the story as, "the story of an unlikely family in the form of a man, a robot, and a dog and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone.". Miguel Sapochnik, who won the Emmy award for Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series for directing Game of Thrones' Battle of The Bastards episode, is slated to direct the movie. In a statement, Apple described the film as:

Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

The Miguel Sapochnik-directed film also stars Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier & Skeet Ulrich and features an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Powell are set to serve as producers. The film is backed by Amblin, Reliance Entertainment and Walden Media.

