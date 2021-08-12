Tom Hardy 'will Do Anything' For A 'Spider-Man' And 'Venom' Crossover

Tom Hardy reportedly wants a live-action crossover between Venom and the MCU's Spider-Man, we're all for it! The actor recently spoke about how a crossover between his own Venom and Tom Holland's SpiderMan would be exciting. Here's all you need to know.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the UK on September 15, 2021, and in the US on September 24.

Tom Hardy hopes for a Spiderverse crossover between Venom and Spiderman

Tom Hardy, who is set to appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, recently expressed how he hoped for a crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In an interaction with Esquire, the actor who plays Venom in the aforementioned film spoke about how he's been trying to make the crossover happen. He said:

I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that.

The actor who shows passion for the aforementioned crossover has admitted that there are hurdles because of which his efforts have been complicated. Sony and Marvel have famously had a long history with their Spiderman drama, which seems to be never-ending and had also almost led to the end of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, Hardy says that if the studios agree and show interest, he might be able to cross these hurdles, saying:

Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. Should both sides be willing and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be.

Meanwhile, Hardy says he will push for the project even going as far as to say that he will "do anything to make that happen." Hardy said:

I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.

IMAGE: AP/ SYMBIOTE INSTA - ARTIST: JERRY PADILLA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.