Tom Hiddleston To Star In The Series 'The Essex Serpent' For Apple TV+

Tom Hiddleston is set to star in the series adaptation of a novel titled, The Essex Serpent along with Claire Danes. The series will stream on Apple TV+ and is set in the 19th century, focusing on the life of Cora, who is a newly widowed woman. Read along to know more about the show.

Tom Hiddleston to star in The Essex Serpent

According to PTI, the actor will now be seen playing the role of Will Ransome, in the series adaptation that stars Claire Dane opposite him playing the role of Cora. The Essex Serpent will stream on Apple TV Plus and is an official adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel of the same name.

The series is set in the 1800s and focuses on the life of Cora, who is a newly widowed woman relieved of an abusive marriage and moves from Victorian London to live in a small village in the county of Essex. When she starts living there, Cora is intrigued by a superstition that goes on in the village that says that a mythical creature that is known as the Essex Serpent has come back to the area. Hiddleston will be playing the role of Will Ransome in the movie, who is a trusted leader from the English community.

The Apple period drama will be adapted by Anna Symon for the screen and have critically acclaimed director Clio Barnard at its helm. Symon and Barnard will also be the executive producers of the show, along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. The show is set to be produced by the banner See-Saw films with Andrea Cornwell, for the streaming platform.

Tom was last seen on screen in the 2019 superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and is currently gearing up for the release of his mini-series titled Loki which is set to premiere in June 2021, through Disney Plus. The show will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame that saw the 2012 Loki escaping after the battle of New York using Space Stone. Other famous credits of Tom Hiddleston include The Night Manager and Kong: Skull Island.