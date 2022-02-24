Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Talk About 'No Way Home' In BTS Video; Watch

Sony has finally started the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home's digital release with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. After almost two months of record-breaking theatrical run, No Way Home will soon be available Digitally and on Blu-ray for viewing. A special preview of the Blu-ray version was released by the makers earlier this week and fans will get almost 80 minutes of unseen content in form of behind-the-scenes, deleted scenes and more. A new BTS video of Holland, Garfield and Maguire talking about the movie has been leaked online.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire discuss No Way Home

As part of Spider-Man: No Way Home's digital and blu-ray release, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield sat down together for a behind-the-scenes video and spoke about working together in the movie. Holland could be heard saying that the movie was special because each of the Spider-man's had something unique about them which could be seen in the movie. Maguire was heard saying that it was very difficult for him to keep his involvement a secret and he wanted to scream and tell everyone that he was going to be back as Spider-Man. See the video here:

TOM AND ANDREW'S LAUGH WOFMKEKE pic.twitter.com/hTDd6qLDOb — nini (@gilmour34) February 23, 2022

Sony recently released a special preview of the Digital and Blu-ray version of Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased that there will be more than 80 minutes of unseen content and over 20 more minutes of Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 ( Tobey and Andrew). In total audiences will be 100 more minutes of Spidey content. An insider named Amit Chaudhari took to Twitter and shared a list of four deleted scenes from No Way Home.

One of the deleted scenes were titled 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer' suggesting that fans will also get to see more of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The writers of No Way Home had earlier shared that they had planned more scenes for Charlie's Daredevil. There is also a scene titled 'The Spideys Hangout' hinting that the Blu-ray will also include deleted scenes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers together.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time and has grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013