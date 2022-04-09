Tom Holland Makes Comeback On Instagram, Poses With New Porsche Worth Rs 2.13 Crore

Tom Holland added yet another luxury car which he informed his fans by uploading a photo of himself with his new car on Saturday. Tom has invested in a high-end Porsche Taycan which he announced to his admirers that he has gone "electric" by sharing a monochromatic photo on his Instagram.

Sharing the picture on his social media, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor wrote, “Electric Peter Kay. Thanks @porsche_gb for helping me go electric. #PorscheTaycan.”

Many fans worldwide in the comments section welcomed back Tom's return to Instagram, as he hadn't posted anything in over a month. "Welcome back to Insta ! You were missed!" one fan wrote. "Love your new car, guy," another added. One fan made a funny comment by writing "Yeah because these gas prices are getting too high!!!" while another added, "It's been almost two months already." "We've been missing you."

Tom adds another to the fleet

Tom's Porsche Taycan Turbo S is valued at 2.13 crore rupees. According to the reports of AutoBizz.Tom also possesses an Audi RS7 along with Audi RS7 Sportback, Audi Q7, Audi R8, and Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

The youngest actor to play Spider-Man

Tom Holland gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's six films. He also won a BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2017 and went on to play Spider-Man as the youngest actor ever. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' his first film in which he played the titular character, was released in 2017. 'Far From Home,' the sequel, was released in 2019 and made over $1 billion globally.

The film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, was released in the year 2021. The film was the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, grossing nearly $1.8 billion globally. In addition, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the most successful Spider-Man film of all time.

Tom Holland dating his Spider-Man co-star

The 25-year-old actor is dating his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. The actor has expressed his admiration for her dedication to her career on numerous occasions.