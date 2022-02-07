Tom Holland Recalls Getting Hit By Car 17 Times While Filming Stunt Scene From 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland is gearing up for the release of his film Uncharted which is based on a popular video game of the same name. The movie is an action-adventure flick and looking at his impressive run as Marvel's superhero Spider-Man, Holland is no stranger to intense stunt scenes. The 25-year-old recently opened up about one of the action scenes from Uncharted and revealed that he was hit by a car 17 times.

Tom Holland opens up about Stunt scene from film 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland is all set to take on the role of popular video game character Nathan Drake from the Uncharted video game series. In an interview with THR, Holland recalled shooting for a particular stunt scene and revealed he was hit 17 times by a car. The Spider-man actor said, "The day I got hit by the car was pretty impressive. That was a lot of fun. It was very painful but very rewarding. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, 'How was your day today?' And I’m like, 'Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.' And people are like, 'Wait, what?'."

He added, "So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s really, really cool and that would have to be one of the highlights." The actor had previously revealed that he loved the Uncharted video game series and was introduced to the game when he was shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

More about 'Uncharted'

Uncharted also stars Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan, the mentor of Holland's character Nathan Drake. The film is being helmed by Ruben Fleischer, who is best known as the director of Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. The film will be released in India on February 18, 2022. The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam."

(Image: Instagram/@unchartedmovie)