Tom Holland Says 'No Way Home' Was Almost Going To Be 'Spider-Man Vs Kraven The Hunter'

Spider-Man No Way Home is all set to entertain the audience soon in the theatres with its crazy multiverse action. The lead actor Tom Holland revealed that the movie was almost going to feature the iconic supervillain Kraven the Hunter instead of multiverse shenanigans. But nonetheless, fans are quite excited about the movie as it will feature some of the fan favourite characters like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Tom Holland reveals 'No Way Home' was almost going to feature Kraven the Hunter

The maniacal hunter, Kraven, is an iconic Spider-Man villain and MCU has been trying to get the character on screen for a long time. Earlier this year, the studio announced that Kraven the Hunter will be getting his own solo movie with former-Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the titular character. However, Tom Holland, in an interview with Collider, confirmed that Kraven was supposed to be introduced in the third instalment of Spider-Man movie, but things didn't work out and it was made into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland said, "for a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff. Jon Watts (director of No Way Home) pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun."

Meanwhile, MCU is gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland's third solo outing and sixth overall appearance in Marvel. Fans are convinced that Andrew Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. The movie will release in India on December 16, one day before the United States.

