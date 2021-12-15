Tom Holland, Zendaya Answer Questions From Kids Ahead Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Release

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in theatres this week and has already shattered several pre-booking records.

Ahead of the much-awaited movie's release, the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their latest film. During a segment of the show, the cast also replied to several pre-recorded questions from children which ranged from their favourite Spider-Man actor to who would win in a contest between Spider-Man and Hulk.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cast answers questions posed by kids

Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, were seen answering a set of questions from children that were prerecorded and played during a particular segment of the show.

In the segment, a girl asked Zendaya her choice of favourite actor to play the role of Spider-Man-- Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. “Listen, I’m not gonna get in trouble, I’m not gonna pick a favourite, but..." and proceeded to point at Holland in her response.

Tom, on the other hand, was asked by a kid as to who he thinks would win a between Hulk and Spider-Man and how long does he think it would last. "I hope it'd be pretty quick and painless. I think he would he would batter me, no? (Chris)Hemsworth and Thor," Holland said.

During the interview, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that unlike his co-stars Tom and Zendaya he has waited to watch No Way Home until the premiere.

"I want to have an experience with an audience. That’s what we have been coming back to, is to be able to enjoy it with the community again," Cumberbatch said.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer sets new record

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home broke a record that was previously held by Avengers: Endgame. The film's trailer garnered a whopping 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Avengers: Endgame. The movie will be released in India on December 16, a day before the United States.

Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will make a cameo in the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Dr Curt Connors a.k.a. the Lizard will are expected to be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

(Image: @jimmykimmellive/Instagram)