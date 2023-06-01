Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Spider-Man 4 Is In The Works, Confirms Producer

Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to reunite on-screen once again, as the fourth installment of Spider-Man is currently in the works. Producer Amy Pascal recently provided an update on the highly anticipated film. Pascal, who is currently busy promoting her film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, shared insights in an interview with Variety. She confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is indeed going to happen, but it is currently on hold due to the ongoing writer's strike.

Pascal explained that the writer's strike has temporarily halted the production of the movie, as no one is working during the strike. However, she expressed confidence in the project, assuring fans that another Spider-Man movie will be made. She emphasized that once the writers resolve the labor dispute and resume work, they will move forward with the production of Spider-Man 4. Pascal also hinted at two other exciting projects: a live-action movie featuring Miles Morales' Spider-Man and a Spider-Woman film. She mentioned that the latter film is expected to arrive sooner than anticipated.

The writer's strike, initiated by the Writer's Guild of America in May 2023, has created an ongoing labor dispute with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), involving approximately 11,500 writers. Despite weeks of continuous discussions, no agreement has been reached thus far. As fans eagerly await the continuation of the Spider-Man franchise and the introduction of new characters, the industry remains hopeful for a resolution to the writer's strike, allowing the production of these highly anticipated films to commence.

About Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya fell in love while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Soon, they began dating. The couple made their relationship official when Tom addressed Zendaya as "My MJ" in September 2021. The couple is going strong and is keeping their relationship away from the public eye. They avoid speaking about each other but their romantic gestures towards each other say otherwise.

On the work front, Tom is all set to appear in Crowded Room. The series stars Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott, and Henry Eikenberry. It will air on June 9. On the other hand, Zendaya is busy with Euphoria season 3.