Tom Holland's Third MCU Spider-Man Film Titled 'Homesick'? Read Details

Tom Holland's Spider-Man run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in troubled waters when Sony and Disney failed to strike a deal for the future of the character in the franchise. But, soon after it was revealed that Holland's Peter Parker/ Spider-Man will continue to swing through the MCU, possibly turning out to be as prominent as Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man in the near future. The third instalment in MCU's Spider-Man films was scheduled to release in July 2021 but has been pushed to December 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a few rumours suggest that the third Spider-Man film is titled Homesick.

Spider-Man: Homesick

The pop-culture news portal Screen Rant has reported that Sony-Disney's third Spider-Man film will be titled Spider-Man: Homesick. Fans are well aware that the previous two films similarly titled Homecoming and Far From Home, making the title Homesick synonymous with the films in the canon so far. The title Homesick also gives a nod to the post-credit scene of Far From Home where Spider-Man's identity was revealed to be Peter parker to the world by Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson.

Image courtesy - Still from Spider-Man: Far From Home

The sets for the film are currently being set up in Atlanta, Georgia, where many of the Marvel films have been shot including Captain America: Civil War. Though Homesick is being speculated by many to be the official title of the film, neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed it yet, hinting that it could be a working title as seen with many Marvel films before. The working/production title of Marvel films are used in order to maintain a certain level of secrecy during the filming of the project. Doctor Strange was titled Eye See You during filming, whereas Avengers: Age Of Ultron was titled After Party. Similarly, Black Panther was shot under the alias name of Motherland and Homecoming was shot under the production title of Summer of George.

The title of the film can only be confirmed once the first look posters for the same are shared by Marvel or the cast of the film. The third Spider-Man film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. Before Homesick, Marvel will release Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi.

