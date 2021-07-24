Tommy Dorfman's Husband Peter Zurkuhlen Responds To Her Coming Out As Trans Woman

13 Reasons Why fame Tommy Dorfman reintroduced herself as a trans woman on July 22. The actor opened up about her journey of transitioning into a woman and embracing her true identity after reintroducing herself to the world. While she received much love and support from the netizens, many wondered how her husband of six years reacted to the news.

Peter Zurkuhlen reacts to Tommy Dorfman reintroducing herself as trans woman

Peter Zurkuhlen and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy officially tied the knot in 2016. According to Just Jared, after Tommy's interview with Time, Peter Zurkuhlen reposted one of Tommy's photos and reacted to the news. He wrote, "So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you". He followed that up with another comment writing, "Proud of you, T".

More on Tommy Dorfman's coming out journey

Recently, Tommy took to her Instagram to share a BTS video of her photoshoot and interview with Time. Thanking her fans for the amount of love and support she received, she wrote, "some @time bts ♡ ♡ ♡ speechless from the immense amount of love and support. i’m still crying". In another post, Tommy thanked the people who inspired her to publicly share her journey. She wrote, "I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world".

In her interview with the magazine, Tommy stated that her idea of coming out was defined as a 'clarification' in order to take control of his own narrative. She also talked about how she was never not out but merely reintroducing herself as a woman to the world. Deciding to keep her name post-transition, Tommy revealed that her name held a sentimental value to her and her family as she was named after her uncle who died a month later Tommy was born. The actor has been boldly documenting her journey on social media.

