Tony Rock Slams Will Smith For Slapping Brother Chris At Oscars 2022; 'Nominated For...'

Amidst the recent buzz created by Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022, many celebrities have been reacting to it. In the latest update, Smith has resigned from the Academy and mentioned how he hurt a lot of people, including Chris Rock and his family, with his actions. The Academy has also accepted Will's resignation stating, "We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."

David Rubin, the Academy president, accepted Smith's resignation and said in a statement, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Tony Rock slams Will Smith for slapping brother Chris at Oscars 2022

Though Will has apologised for his actions during the award ceremony, the controversy still remains unsettled. Days after the infamous altercation between him and Chris Rock, actor and comedian Tony Rock slammed the King Richard actor for slapping his elder brother during the show's live telecast. During his stand-up act on stage, Tony reminded the audience about the controversy between Chris and Smith. He said, "If you walk your a** up here, you ain't nominated for s**t but these mother******g hands!"

'You gonna hit my brother...': Tony Rock

Continuing his act, the comedian added, "I didn't want to start the show like that...You gonna hit my brother because your b**h gave you a side-eye?" This is not the first time that Chris's brother has reacted to the feud.

Earlier, Tony replied to a number of questions on Twitter. A Twitter user asked Tony Rock if he approved the apology, to which Tony replied, "No."

He also shared a Tweet that urged him to let his brother know that he is a better man than most people think and that even though the scenario was unpleasant, it could have turned out much worse if he hadn't been the adult in the room. Tony asked his fans to see Chris Rock's 2009 documentary, Good Hair, which examines the significance of hair in Black culture.

