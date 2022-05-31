Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Collection India Day 4: Tom Cruise's Film Maintains Slow Pace

Hollywood's superstar Tom Cruise who received a terrific response for Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022 screening, has set the record straight in the US on an opening day. The storyline and amazing promotional events fuelled anticipation among the fans who were thrilled to witness the actor back in action after a long time.

However, with its release in India, the film is maintaining its pace and is doing a decent business. The much-anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, has Tom Cruise reprising the role of Pete Maverick. According to Box Office worldwide, the film that was released in the theatres on May 27 after facing multiple delays, jumped below average over the weekend and collected only Rs 13.25 cr net in four days plus previews in India.

Top Gun: Maverick box office India collections

According to trade experts, the film minted Rs 1.50 crore in India on Day 4, May 30. To note, the smashing success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still has a stronghold at the Indian box office. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer spooky comedy film has raked in Rs 128.19 Cr in just 11 days of a successful theatrical run. As per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ranked among the top three films in terms of second-weekend collections this year.

However, globally, the Tom Cruise-starrer action drama has bagged the number 1 spot during the opening weekend because of Memorial Day in North America. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie opened in 62 international markets on the opening weekend and grossed a spectacular $126 million, which is the biggest ever for Cruise, surpassing Mission: Impossible: Fallout by 28 percent, as per Deadline. Ramesh Bala had earlier informed on Twitter that the film's opening also dethroned Johnny Depp starrer Pirates of the Caribbean's opening record.

Crediting the memorial day weekend in America, Top Gun: Maverick proved a huge blockbuster worldwide, especially in home markets while making the four-day long weekend total to $151 Million. In days to come, the film is set to face strong competition at the Indian box office with major releases in the pipeline, including Adivi Sesh starrer biopic drama Major along with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical period drama film Samrat Prithviraj with all releasing on June 3.



Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled to release in July 2019 but got delayed. The Joseph Kosinski directorial follows Maverick, who's forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots, which includes Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of his best friend and pilot Goose. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.



IMAGE: Twitter/TopGunmovie