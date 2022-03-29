Hollywood star Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most-awaited films which is a sequel to 1986's Top Gun. The forthcoming film will star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film. With two months remaining until the film's release, Paramount has released a new trailer of the upcoming actioner which has all the elements of action, drama and suspense to make the audience glued to the screens.

Top Gun: Maverick trailer is out

The trailer of the Top Gun: Maverick sees some incredible never-seen-before air-combat sequences with LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, being in charge. Miles Teller plays Goose’s son, Rooster. Anthony Edwards essays the role of Goose who is Maverick’s Radar Intercept Officer, and best friend but is tragically killed. In between the trailer, Cruise is seen riding his Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle and leads the new pilots at the request of Val Kilmer's Admiral Kazansky, aka Iceman. The trailer also sees several shots of Cruise's Maverick jetting across barren landscapes and over mountain ridges. Watch the trailer here:

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release as it will mark Tom Cruise's return to the Top Gun franchise after almost 30 years. The film was earlier delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now it is set to hit the silver screens in the United States on May 27, 2022. Top Gun: Maverick will also be screened at Cannes Film Festival. The film's premiere at the festival will mark the first time in 30 years that a Cruise film would be screened at Cannes.

More about the film

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Image: Instagram/@navytopgun