'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise Pens Sweet Message For Fans As Film Heads For Release

Recently, actor Tom Cruise took to his social media space and penned a sweet message for all his fans and followers ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically worldwide on May 27. The film serves as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the predecessor which was released 36 years ago. 

After fueling fans' excitement levels with the first look posters and trailers, makers of Top Gun: Maverick have managed to build a massive buzz around the actioner. Recently, actor Tom Cruise took to his social media space and penned a sweet message for all his fans and followers ahead of the film's release.

Tom Cruise shares a special message for fans on Top Gun: Maverick's release

On May 26, Tom Cruise took to his Twitter handle and penned a special note for his fans. The Mission: Impossible actor revealed that the film is making a comeback after 36 years since its forerunner came out. Cruise also hopes that 'fans enjoy the ride.'

Tom Cruise in his tweet, stated "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend."

Take a look at the post here-

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is helmed by Joseph Kosinski. Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Jay Ellis taking all some pivotal roles. Jennifer Connelly will be seen essaying the role of Penny Benjamin, Maverick's new love interest in the actioner. The film is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, based on the story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

The film recently premiered at Cannes 2022. The lead actors attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022. Tom Cruise and his team received a 5-minute standing ovation at the prestigious event. Moreover, the actor was also honoured with the Palme D’Or Award. The festival’s president Pierre Lescure surprised those gathered at the event and presented the honorary Palme d’Or award to Tom Cruise.

