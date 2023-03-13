Top Politicians Hail India’s Historic Win At The Oscars By RRR And The Elephant Whisperers

Congratulations have started pouring in from all quarters for the historic win of the Indian nominations - ‘RRR’ and the ‘Elephant Whisperers’ at the 95th Academy Awards. The period action drama film RRR won Oscars in the Best Original Song category and the ‘Elephant Whisperers’ in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the ‘teamwork’ effort of the RRR crew and congratulated them for winning the Oscars. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur lauded the win and said The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary that shows the way to live in ‘harmony with nature.'

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia appreciating India’s win at the Oscars said it’s a proud moment for every Indian and shows the strength of the soft power of the country. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the achievement referring to the celebration of the synergy between humans and animals. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, the moment is something every Indian should be proud of.

Congratulations pour in

Anurag Thakur said, “A heartwarming story of love and co-existence in harmony with nature; its a beautiful story of Bomman, Belli & baby elephant Raghu set in Tamil Nadu. Thrilled that Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards ! Congrats!.”

#NaatuNaatu has struck a chord all around the world !



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Joy-filled greetings on winning #Oscar2023. Special appreciation to Director Rajamouli garu, composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose garu for great team work. 🇮🇳 #NaattuNaattu.”

Minister of Civil Aviation Scindia stated, “India’s #NaatuNaatu & Elephant Whisperers sweep the #Oscars A proud moment, as well as a reaffirmation of our formidable soft power. Congratulations!.”

Congratulating the team behind the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Heartiest congratulations to the team of The #TheElephantWhisperer for winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Award. It is an awe-inspiring and heartwarming short film that celebrates the powerful symbiosis between humans and wildlife.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Congratulations to RRR & #ElephantWhisperers for making India proud at the #Oscars India has truly arrived on the global stage as a creative powerhouse.”

Congratulations to RRR & #ElephantWhisperers for making India proud at the #Oscars



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and said, “Huge congratulations to the entire team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud.”