'Transformers 7': Anthony Ramos Says His Head 'exploded' After Reading The Script

The seventh instalment in the Transformers movie franchise will finally see the light of the day. The project was announced on Paramount pictures' official Twitter account. The seventh instalment is titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in prominent roles. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date is set for June 24, 2022. The Twitter update by Transformers says that the movie will no longer have only Autobots and Decepticons but Maximals, Predacons and Terrocons will also join the extraterrestrial battle. The seventh instalment will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., who has movies like The Land and Creed II to his credit.

Now In Production: #Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, experience it in theatres June 24, 2022. https://t.co/sZHM2bYCKJ — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) June 22, 2021

The battle on Earth is no longer just between Autobots and Decepticons… Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtS4CjSxLy — Transformers (@transformers) June 22, 2021

Anthony Ramos says his head "exploded" after reading the script of Transformers 7

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will be playing prominent roles in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. According to People, in a virtual press conference, Anthony revealed his excitement at being a part of the movie. He said that his head "exploded" after he read the script for the film. The movie's plot was not revealed in the press conference, but the story will be focused on animal transformers Maximals and Predacons. It will be set in 1994 in Brookyln, New York, continuing the timeline from the 2018 film Bumblebee which was set in the 80s. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is written by Joby Harold who is known for writing films like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In addition to Brooklyn, the cast will also go to Peru to film some scenes. The crew is in talks with the Peru Government to open up the Machu Pichu for filming. The official logline of the movie is that it "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos further added that there is one more plot point that "almost took" him out. He exclaimed that no one has seen that in the Transformers movie before. People also reported that Paramount is also working for two more Transformers films to expand the universe.

