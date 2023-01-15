'Transformers' Director Michael Bay Responds To Pigeon-killing Accusation

'Transformers' director Michael Bay has disputed the charges of killing a pigeon on the set of his 2019 Netflix movie '6 Underground.'

The 57-year-old filmmaker found himself in legal trouble after reports of him killing a pigeon while filming in Rome in 2018 surfaced online. According to The Wrap, a pigeon was reportedly killed by a camera dolly.

Michael Bay recently denied the allegations in a statement which said, "I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist."

"No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I've worked on in the past 30 years," he added in the statement.

Further, the report mentioned that Michael Bay has been trying to 'clear the case with Italian authorities for years' but to no avail.

Why is Michael Bay being charged with the killing of a pigeon?

Authorities in Italy, where pigeons are a protected species by law, claimed that a homing pigeon was killed while the production was filming in Rome.

An unknown person, who was on the film's set, reportedly witnessed the incident and snapped a photo which he sent to Italian authorities. An insider claimed that the homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during the middle of a take.

Director rubbishes allegations:

About the image sent to Italian authorities, the director claimed that his team has evidence that disputes the charges.

"We have clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims. And disproves their one paparazzi photo - which gives a false story," Michael Bay said.

"There is an ongoing court case so I cannot get into the specifics, but I am confident we will prevail when I have my day in court," he added.

