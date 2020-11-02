Trump's Claims Of Help From Sean Connery For Project Approval Refuted, Invites Backlash

In a tribute post to Sean Connery, US President Donald Trump claimed that the late James Bond star assisted him in getting land development project applications passed in Scotland. In a series of tweets, Trump paid tribute to Connery and said that he was highly regarded in Scotland and beyond. The US President Donald added that James Bond actor had "stepped in" when he was having a hard time getting approvals for development in Scotland.

The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted,“Let him build the damn thing”. That was.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

....all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

However, Trump’s claim fell apart quickly as the chair of the landing committee said that Connery was not involved. Back in 2008, Connery had called Trump’s golf resort at Menie "a major vote of confidence in Scotland’s tourist industry". He had also said that he was looking forward to seeing a new gem in the north-east that is good for Aberdeenshire and good for Scotland.

Salmon calls Trump’s claims ‘silly’

Aberdeenshire councillor Martin Ford told The Guardian that Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission for a golf resort at Menie. Ford said that the James Bond star did not submit a letter of representation to the council, appear at the planning hearing, or at the public local inquiry. "Opinions offered in press articles are not material considerations in decisions on planning application," Ford added.

The former Scottish first minister Alex Salmon also brushed off Trump’s claims and said that tributes are great from all sources but this is not a time for tweeting "silly claims" or indeed responding to them. Furthermore, a near neighbour of the Trump golf course in Scotland, David Milne also said that the claim that Connery helped Trump attaint planning permission for his gold resort was rubbish.

The veteran actor was offered the honour of becoming the first member of Trump’s golf resort at Menie, with membership number 007. However, Milne said that Connery never played the course despite Trump’s invites. US leader had even said that he wanted the star to play the first shot in the course, but when the resort was opened, Trump played the first ball with former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie.

