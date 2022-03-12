Turning Red 4 Town Band: Is 4 Town A Real Band? Who Are The Singers Of 4 Town Band?

The animated Pixar movie Turning Red is finally out and viewers can't get over the fictional boyband, 4 Town or as spelt in the film '4*Town'. The band is idolised in the film by their fans aka '4*Townies'. Now, after its premiere, it seems that the animated band has garnered umpteen real-life fans who are utterly impressed by the music. Are you one of them who are curious to know who have voiced the fictional boyband? Continue reading to know all the intriguing details about it.

The plot of the movie is about a 13-year-old girl namely, Mei Lee, who is crushing between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. To top it all, Lee has the power of turning into a red panda whenever she's excited. Mei later finds out that she's part of a family curse that can be lifted if she performs a particular ritual on the same night when her favourite music band 4 Town will be performing in the city.

Is 4 Town a real band?

If you're wondering if 4 Town is a real band, then you've arrived at the perfect place to get all your answers. No, 4 Town isn't a real boyband. However, it consists of various musicians who opted to voice the five boys in the fictional band. To note, the music of 4 Town is written by Billie Eilish in collaboration with her brother Finneas.

Who are the singers of the 4 Town band?

Turning Red's fictional band consists of five 4 Town singers namely Robaire, Jesse, Aaron Z, Aaron T and Tae Young. Curious to know who are the real Turning Red 4 Town singers? Check out the list below:

Robaire - The lead vocalist of 4 Town has received voiceover from Jordan Fisher, who is known for his work in movies and TV shows namely To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Liv and Maddie.

Jesse - The oldest member of the 4 Town band is voiced by Finneas himself. He is Billie Eilish's brother who has written songs for famous artists including Justin Bieber and Halsey.

Aaron Z - Stoic and shy, Aaron Z is the athlete of 4 Town. He was played by singer Josh Levi, who is best known for playing Darius in Friday Night Lights.

Aaron T - He is the comedian of 4 Town who always eases situations when things get intense. He has received voice over from Topher Ngo, who is a real-life voice-over artist. To note, Turning Red also marks Topher Ngo's debut in the industry.

Tae Young - The youngest member of the band is voiced by Grayson Villanueva, who is best known for his stint in Modern Family.

Image: Instagram/@pixarturningred