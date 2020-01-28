'Transformers' Are On The Way! Paramount Hires Writers To Pen Scripts For Two New Movies

The new Transformers movies are reportedly in making since Paramount and Hasbro have hired two writers for two separate Transformers films. Joby Harold, the co-writer of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and James Vanderbilt, writer of David Fincher’s Zodiac are all set to pen two separate scripts based on the robots.

‘Transformers’ are on the way

The Transformers franchise is one of the most popular franchises in pop culture. These sci-fi films over the years have amassed billions of dollars at the box-office. Now, two new Transformers films are on the way by Paramount and Hasbro.

Also read | I Could Have Even Played Bumblebee's Spare Tyre: John Cena On Starring In 'Transformers' Spin-off

According to a media portal’s report, Paramount has hired two new writers for these films. These films will be separate projects dealing with two separate storylines. According to the media portal’s report, Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt have been hired for these films.

Joby Harold has recently co-written Zack Snyder’s upcoming film Army of the Dead. Joby Harold has also written John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Whereas, James Vanderbilt has written David Fincher’s Zodiac and Netflix’s recent hit Murder Mystery that starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. This report only revealed the details regarding these brand new writers but not the directors who are potentially being hired for the projects.

Also read | Megan Fox Reveals Why She Didn't Come Up With Her #MeToo Stories; Opens Up On Experience After Sharing 'Transformers' Audition Details

The last movie in the Transformers franchise was Bumblebee. The Hailee Steinfeld-starrer was released in December 2018. The movie won the heart of the critics but did not perform well at the box-office as compared to the other Transformers films. According to another media portal’s report, one of these upcoming Transformers movies could be focused on revamping the Bumblebee universe.

Also read | Nice To Have Understanding Of A Female Write Female's Voice: 'Bumblebee' Actor Hailee Steinfeld

Also read | There's Lot To Explore With 'Bumblebee': Producer Bonaventura On Possible Sequel

Image Courtesy: Transformers movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.