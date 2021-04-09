Ty Monstaz Ban: Reason Why It Was Cancelled And Its Hidden Message Explained

The Ty Monstaz toy was very popular when it first launched in 2011. It was a stuffed toy which when pressed lightly had some gibberish sound come out of it. The Ty Monstaz was banned soon after its launch almost a decade later, the toy has become a trending topic on Tiktok. The toy's ban story has intrigued some of the TIktokers which was reportedly banned due to its mysterious audio. The Tiktok users are now looking to decode the "hidden" message in the fluffy Ty Monstaz's voice box.

Ty Monstaz hidden message

The toys have been a subject of speculation since 2013 when many people tried to examine the audio and decode the message in the box. One of the most popular videos that were made then was by the Youtube channel RightThisMinute. Now more Tiktok users are trying to decode the underlying message in the box. According to The Netline, people have slowed down the audio coming from the toy to hear weird phrases like “Turn off the TV and watch the baby,” “Punch the baby,” “He’s going to eat me,” and “He’s hurting me.” Many users also felt that there was no phrase uttered by the toy and it was our brain that was making out a sentence from the gibberish much like the Yanny or Laurel debate video that had gone viral a few years ago.

While the TY Monstaz toy company has never officially stated that the toys are giving out a message, it has been widely accepted that the message the toy says is "turn off the TV."

Why did Ty Monstaz get banned?

According to Netline, the toy company faced many consumer complaints because of the voice box placed in every Ty Monstaz toy. As many people tried to decode the "hidden" audio message, a lot of conspiracy theories started emerging. Finally, by the end of 2014, the Ty company decided to pull the brand from the market and the Ty Monstaz were taken "off order" from authorised retailers. A month later a similar version of the toy named Frizzys was launched by the company but this time without the voicebox. Although the company had never made an official statement about why Ty Monstaz was banned, general consensus is that the fluffy toy left the shelves due to its mysterious audio.