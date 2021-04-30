Uli Latukefu Re-teams With Dwayne Johnson On DC's 'Black Adam' Movie

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role as he makes his DCEU debut. The production of the project has recently commenced. Now, a new actor has joined the team.

'Young Rock' actor Uli Latukefu cast in Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Deadline has reported that Uli Latukefu, who plays the college football era Dwayne Johnson on the Young Rock series, is reuniting with the action star for Black Adam. The details about his character have been kept under wraps. The shooting of the movie started in early April 2021.

Uli Latukefu shared the story of how he got to know about joining Black Adam from Dwayne Johnson himself. On Instagram, he wrote that he burst a blood vessel in his eye while training and was on the way to the doctors. At the time, he received a text from Johnson request to call him. They then talked on the phone, where the Rock broke the good news to Latukefu, who went silent. The actor noted that he is grateful for getting the role.

Uli Latukefu is known for his role as Byamba in Netflix's original script series Marco Polo, and for his appearance in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. He is currently seen in Young Rock on NBC, portraying an 18 to a 20-year-old version of Dwayne Johnson, handpicked by the star himself among thousands of other auditioners. The season one final is set to arrive on May 4, 2021.

Uli Latukefu's upcoming project is Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and Elizabeth Moss, directed by Taika Waititi. He has also wrapped up filming Black Site opposite Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke, and Jai Courtney. The actor has earned praises for his past performances.

Black Adam cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. They are members of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Sarah Shahi is also a part of the project, possibly portraying Adrianna Tomaz / Isis the love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari in an undisclosed role.

The story is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Black Adam is currently set to show in theatres on July 29, 2022.

