Unforgettable Hollywood Movies Based On True Stories You Just Can't Miss

Films are an escape from reality for many people and yet, there are a few movies that are based on real-life stories which are equally and sometimes more intriguing than fiction. These films provide an accurate depiction of what had happened and let the viewers experience it on screen. While there have been many movies made which are based on true incidents, only some manage to leave an impact on the audience.

Hollywood movies based on true stories

The Imitation Game

The Imitation Game is a 2014 American historical drama film directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Graham Moore, based on the 1983 biography Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges. With Benedict Cumberbatch delivered a riveting performance in the titular role, this is a powerful historical drama for all ages. The 2014 movie revolves around Turing, who decrypted German intelligence messages for the British government during World War II. The supporting cast of the movie has actors like Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Charles Dance, and Mark Strong. The Imitation Game is available on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play Movies.

The Mauritanian

The Mauritanian is a 2021 legal drama film based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a Mauritanian man who was held for fourteen years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, a United States military prison. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, it is adapted from Slahi's 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary. The Mauritanian cast includes Tahar Rahim as Slahi and also features Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zachary Levi in supporting roles. The film revolves around a defense attorney, her associate, and a military prosecutor, who uncover a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating the case of a suspected 9/11 terrorist imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for six years. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream.

The Current War

The Current War is a 2017 American historical drama film inspired by the 19th-century competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse over which electric power delivery system would be used in the United States. The cast includes actors Benedict Cumberbatch as Edison, Michael Shannon as Westinghouse, Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla, and Tom Holland as Samuel Insull, among others. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the film is based on how Edison and Westinghouse engage in a battle of technology and ideas that will determine whose electrical system will power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, sees fatal flaws in Edison's direct current design. The Current War is available on BookMyShow stream.

The Founder

The Founder is a 2016 biographical drama film directed by John Lee Hancock and written by Robert Siegel. Starring Michael Keaton as businessman Ray Kroc, the film portrays the story of his creation of the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain. The movie also stars Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch as the founders of McDonald's. The Founder is available on iTunes.

Image - Movieclips Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.