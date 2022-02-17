The Vampire Diaries actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley continue their 'bromance' behind the camera, with Somerhalder teasing Wesley in his new TikTok video. In a recent video, Somerhalder pokes fun at Wesley as he compares his character on the Vampire Diaries to reality. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Expectation vs Reality," while showing Wesley's inability to replicate his character's vampiric reflexes in being agile and skilled. Watch the fun video below.

Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder pokes fun at Paul Wesley in a new video

The video shared on the video-making social media site, TikTok starts with a fan-edited scene of Stefan catching a football with ease and then transitions to a clip of Wesley being startled by a football thrown at Somerhalder. The clip zooms closer with every repeat, with Somerhalder shown smiling in the end. The short clip follows the flute fail tune of Earth, Wind & Fire's September.

Earlier, the duo had taken over the internet with their entertaining interactions. They had recreated an iconic scene from the hit show while also presenting reality. In Wesley's video, Somerhalder's reflexes are being tested as he is unable to catch a plastic water bottle, in contrast to his character's ability to catch a glass bottle of bourbon. The pair is often seen treating fans with fun videos as they share a similar sentiment in ruling out reprising their Vampire Diaries roles in the future. Somerhalder and Wesley have also co-founded their passion project named Brother's Bond in the year 2020.

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec and based on the book series by LJ Smith, the supernatural teenage drama ran until season 8 on the channel named The CW. The plot of the show centered around Wesley and Somerhalder as the feuding vampire brothers named Stefan and Damon Salvatore, along with Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert. It showed the love triangle between Elena and the brothers, with the brother reigniting their feelings as Elena is the doppelganger of their former love, Katherine Pierce. The show also paved the way for several spinoffs such as The Originals and Legacies.

Image: Instagram/@paulwesley