Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Excitement To Meet HSM Co-star Ashley Tisdale's Baby Girl

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor Ashley Tisdale and her musician husband Christopher French welcomed their first child together recently. Tisdale's best friend and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens recently revealed in an interview that she is eagerly waiting to meet Ashley Tisdale's baby girl Jupiter. Here is everything you need to know about what Hudgens had to say about Ashley's baby and how excited she is to meet her.

Vanessa Hudges reveals she is 'very excited' to meet Ashley Tisdale's daughter

In an interview with Access Daily, The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens opened up about wanting to meet her best friend Ashley Tisdale's baby girl, Jupiter. The BFF duo managed to meet each other in early March, just before Tisdale gave birth to her firstborn. Vanessa opened up about the reason why she hasn't met Jupiter till now and stated that she is going to wait until she has time and will make sure that she is not travelling anywhere, and would just block out a window to meet Jupiter. Ashley shared a picture with Vanessa in early March and captioned it, "It’s taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"

Speaking further about it, she said that she is very excited to meet her best friend's baby and that Ashley has told her to sing for Jupiter as she loves it. Hudgens explained that when she goes over to meet them, she will be the auntie who sings. Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French welcomed their child on March 23, 2021, and named her Jupiter Iris French. The new parents tied the knot in 2014, where Vanessa was one of the bridesmaids.

High School Musical cast

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale go way back as the duo starred together in Disney's popular teen franchise titled High School Musical. The first installment of the movie released in the year 2006 and was a huge success. The cast of the film included popular names from Hollwyood like Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudges, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Joey Miyashima among others. The plot revolved around Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school who falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday karaoke party. When they return to campus, Troy and Gabriella audition for the upcoming school musical. Meanwhile, the Sharpay Evans conspires to squelch their chances.

Image Credits: Vanessa Hudges and Ashley Tisdale Official Instagram Accounts