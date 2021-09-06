Venice Film Festival: Jessica Chastain Reacts To Viral Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac made heads turn at the Venice Film Festival with their chemistry and sensuous red carpet appearance. The duo attended the red carpet of the festival for their TV drama Scenes From A Marriage which debuted at the Venice Film Festival. The video clip of Jessica and Oscar from the red carpet soon went viral, where Oscar was seen kissing Jessica's armpit. The Interstellar actor took to her Twitter and shared her hilarious reaction to the viral clip.

i CANT get over jessica chastain and oscar isaac being the sexiest duo pic.twitter.com/d8lowYjlIx — emma stone's wife (@emmarstones) September 5, 2021

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the Venice Film Festival where their TV show Scenes From A Marriage debuted. The duo went viral for sharing a moment where Isaac sniffed Chastain's armpit on the red carpet. Reacting to the same, Chastain took to Twitter to share a hilarious Addams family reference to the actual moment. Chastain donned a strapless red Atelier Versace gown with a diamond necklace, while Issac sported a classic black tuxedo and bow tie by Prada.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's chemistry on the red carpet came from the 20 years of friendship that they share. The duo met over 20 years ago as Julliard classmates and have stayed friends since. In an interview with Deadline, the duo also spoke about how their friendship affected their chemistry on the upcoming show Scenes From A Marriage. Chastain said, "We would joke that [the friendship] is a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing because there’s immediate trust. You don’t have to be worried about offending. You can be very honest. The difficult thing is that at times we were reading each other’s minds. It was like ‘get out of my head’. So, I felt on this job there was no quiet time."

While Isaac added, "That’s well said. Professionally, it’s great when you know someone so well because you don’t have to worry about a lot of stuff you usually worry about. However, on something this intense you care about the person so much, because it’s like working with family. If you didn’t know someone so well, getting your own space isn’t so hard."

Image: @bestofchastains Twitter