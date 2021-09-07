'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Gets New Release Date; Set To Hit Theatres In Oct First Week

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second instalment in the Venom series. It is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021. While the film was scheduled to release on October 15, it has been recently pushed ahead and will debut in theatres much before the initial date. Here is why the Sony/Marvel film is arriving soon.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage gets a new release date

The makers of Venom: Let There Be Carnage recently announced the new release date of the film. Taking to social media handles, the makers wrote, "Save the date. 🗓 #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage is exclusively in movie theatres on OCTOBER 1". The makers also announced the film's tickets sale would begin on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The film's fans were thrilled to know the new release date as there were speculations it will be postponed to 2022 earlier.

As per a report by Deadline, the success of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings is the major reason behind preponing Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in the UK and the US on October 15. However, the film has now been preponed to October 1 for the US. The release date for the UK is yet to come. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on September 24, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the halt on theatres, the film's release was pushed to October 15, 2021.

Details about Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Actor Tom Hardy would reprise his role as Eddie Brock in the upcoming film. Michelle Williams also reprises her role as Eddie Brock's ex Anne Weying. Naomie Harris would portray the role of antagonist Shiek. Venom's plot revolves around Eddie Brock, a journalist, who unwittingly gets merged with a chocolate-loving symbiotic alien with lethal abilities. Both Eddie and his alter ego fight supervillains, which would be Shriek in this story. The Andy Serkis directorial is based on Marvel Comics. As per the comics, the film's villain Shriek might come with her boyfriend Carnage to embark upon a killing spree. The first installment in the series was released in 2018 and became a much commercially successful film.

IMAGE: VENOMMOVIE'S INSTAGRAM