Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell To Star In 'Thirteen Lives' Based On Real Thai-Cave Rescue

In 2018, a group of 12 boys aged between 11 and 16 from a local junior football team in Thailand, along with their assistant coach, went missing after setting out to explore Tham Luang Nang Non cave. They were stuck in the cave which was rapidly being flooded. It took a village to rescue the boys and the coach before floodwaters completely filled the caves, causing the life of one rescue driver – Thai Navy SEAL Saman Gunan. Now, MGM Studio is making a movie on this true story and has set an ensemble cast.

Viggo Mortensen, Collin Farrell, Joel Edgerton head ensemble of Ron Howard-directed rescue fil

Deadline has reported the news that MGM has set director Ron Howard to helm the Thai cave rescue movie titled Thirteen Lives. The cast has Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton in the lead roles. It also includes Weir Sukollawat (Malila), Thiraphat Sajakul (The Serpent), Sahajak Boonthanakit (The Serpent), Vithaya Pansringarm (The Prey), Teeradon “James” Supapunpinyo (Bad Genius), Nophand Boonyai (Only God Forgives), Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile), Paul Gleeson (The Thin Red Line), and Lewis Fitz-Gerald (Pitch Black).

Thirteen Lives will be filmed in Australia with the help of the Australian and Queensland Governments, and also in Thailand. The production is expected to commence this month. It will be released theatrically in the U.S. via MGM’s joint venture distribution company United Artists Releasing, and internationally through Universal Pictures International.

Thirteen Lives tells the true story of the rescue of twelve boys and their soccer coach from a flooded, impenetrable cave system in Thailand in 2018. Thai families, the government, and a community of farmers and neighbors came together alongside volunteers from around the world to get them out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in Chiang Rai Province. Among the volunteers were veteran British cave divers John Volanthen, Richard Stanton, Jason Mallinson, Chris Jewell, Josh Bratchley, Connor Roe, and Vernon Unsworth; Australian cave diver Dr. Richard Harris and Thai native Thanet Natisri. The harrowing 18-day ordeal made headlines around the world. The movie shares their story.

Viggo Mortensen portrays Richard Stanton, who specializes in rescues through the Cave Rescue Organization and the British Cave Rescue Council. In 2019 he was honored with George Medal, the second-highest civilian award for bravery. Previously, Stanton had been made an MBE for his cave diving rescue accomplishments.

Colin Farrell plays John Volanthen, a veteran cave diver who specializes in cave exploration and underwater rescue. He is part of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue and the British Cave Rescue Council. He was also honored with George Medal.

Joel Edgerton is Dr. Richard Harris, an anesthetist and cave diver with over 30 years of experience, who was awarded the “Outstanding Achievement” award at the Australian technical diving conference Oztek, to mark his exceptional contributions to cave diving exploration. In 2017, he was awarded the “Australasian Technical Diver of the Year” at Oztek. After the rescue, Harris received the Australian of the Year award in 2019.

The supporting cast includes Weir Sukollawat as former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan. Thiraphat Sajakul essays Anand, a Thai Navy SEAL instrumental in the rescue effort. Sahajak Boonthanakit plays the Chiang Rai province acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn. Vithaya Pansringarm is General Anuphond; Teeradon “James” Supapunpinyo will be seen as the boy’s coach “Ek” Ekkaphon Chanthawong, and Nophand Boonyai as Thanet Natisri, a groundwater expert contacted by the Thai military, who together helped make the seemingly impossible rescue happen.

Thirteen Lives has Tom Bateman as Chris Jewell, a Diving Officer for the British Cave Rescue Council as well as a member of the Cave Diving Group. He has led many overseas cave diving expeditions including leading a team that set the Western Hemisphere cave depth record in 2013. He was awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

Paul Gleeson plays Jason Mallinson, a member of the Cave Rescue Organisation, and British Cave Rescue Council – core International Dive Team. He is also a member of the Cave Diving Group – the oldest amateur technical and cave diving organization in the world. He was also awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal. Lewis Fitz-Gerald essays Vernon Unsworth, a British rescue worker and diver who was a key member of the rescue team.

Promo Image Source: AP News