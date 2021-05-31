Vin Diesel Shares Stunning Pic With Michelle Rodriguez, Fans Comment 'couple-goals'; See

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share an amazing picture with his co-star Michelle Rodriguez. The actor posted a candid shot where the two can be seen caught up in a moment. Vin Diesel and Michelle play love interests of each other in the Fast and Furious series and thus the image received several "couple goals" based comments from fans of the actors. The Fast and Furious series will soon release the ninth film and thus fans are extremely excited for the move. The trailer of the film itself sparked a tremendous buzz among fans of the film who have been waiting to watch their favourite action stars.

Vin Diesel shares picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

The image shared by Vin Diesel saw the characters of Vin and Michelle share a blissful moment with each other as he holds her arm. The two exchange a look that seemed to add more chemistry between the characters played by them. The image was covered in yellow tint which further added grace to the photograph giving it an elegant vibe. Thus fans were amazed by this picture and immediately commented “couple goals”. The duo played by Dom and Michelle in the series and their characters have been loved by the fans since first introduced. Fans have praised the chemistry the two actors share and thus loved the image.

Vin Diesel also added a caption to the image which further seemed to enhance the amazing vibe of the photograph. The actor wrote that despite their differences they were always true to themselves. He further wrote that one should be true to themselves exactly like that. Fans also wrote how eager they are to watch the film and complemented Vin for the image shared by him. The photograph currently has over a million likes and has been growing ever since. The image also received over 4 thousand comments at the time of this writing, filled with fans complementing the Fast and Furious actor for the post. Fans were also quick to assume that the shot may have been a still from the upcoming film and were thus excited for that as well.

