Vin Diesel Teases Release Of 'F9 Director's Cut', Says There's Even More 'Fast DNA'

The ninth instalment of the popular franchise Fast & Furious, F9 had a theatrical release in June 2021. The movie was a commercial success and broke several pandemic box office records. The American action film crossed over $700 million in box office collections and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2021. F9 was directed by Justin Lin who returned to the franchise since last directing Fast & Furious 6 back in 2013. Lead star cast, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and teased the release of F9 Director's Cut and said there will be more 'Fast DNA.'

Vin Diesel teases F9 Director’s Cut

Diesel took to his Instagram and revealed that the Director’s Cut will have even more 'Fast DNA.' Vin Diesel could be heard praising the director Justin Lin in the clip and welcomed back the director to the franchise. As per IGN, the F9 Director’s Cut will focus on the deepened sibling rivalry between Dom and Jakob, more of Dom's evolution as a father, a never-before-seen-flashback of the franchise's most beloved characters, extended sequences featuring Tej and Roman, an additional Cardi B appearance, and an expanded action climax featuring the infamous Armadillo tank. Diesel in his caption wrote, "Proud to be on this journey! All love..."

The F9 Director’s Cut will also feature bonus content including a gag reel, the making of the movie, and a deep dive into the cars of F9, which will be hosted by John Cena. F9 Director’s Cut releases digitally on September 7 and the 4K Ultra High Definition 9UHD) and Blu-ray versions will release on September 21. The F9 introduced John Cena as Dom's brother, Jakob Torreto, the new antagonist of the series. The movie also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Fast and Furious 10 will be the last movie of the franchise and it will be split into two parts. Fast and Furious 10 Parts 1 and 2 will begin filming in January 2022. Part 1 of Fast and Furious 10 will release in 2023. Information about the cast and plot has not been revealed yet.

(Image Credits: Vin Diesel's Instagram)