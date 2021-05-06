Vin Diesel's Break-dance Video Brings The Internet As Ken Guesses Him To Be Yeti On 'TMS'

American actor Vin Diesel's old video, in which he can be seen performing breakdance, resurfaced again on the internet as comedian-actor Ken Jeong speculated that the celebrity behind The Masked Singer's Yeti is the Fast and Furious actor. Interestingly, in the May 5 episode, The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!, Ken brought up the actor's name after noting that a pacifier in the Yeti's clue segment was a possible link to Diesel's film The Pacifier. However, when Jeong second-guessed himself, stating that Diesel isn't "much of a dancer," host Nick Cannon reminded Jeong and viewers of the actor's break dancing skills.

As the episode progressed further, Nick added that Vin Diesel is a great dancer while saying that the actor was a breakdancing champion."Look it up. I'm trying to help you out, this could be Vin Diesel!", he was heard saying in the episode. Post that, a section of viewers revisited the below old YouTube video, which resurfaces often when Fast & Furious sequels' releases are around the corner.

Vin Diesel's viral breakdance video

However, the 53-year-old actor had discussed his break dancing past with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan. He had told that the above video dated back to the '80s when he used to break-dance at Columbus Circle in NYC. He called it his first gig while adding that he also used to break-dance at Washington Square Park. On the other hand, the upcoming episodes will only reveal how accurate Ken Jeong's guess is.

Interestingly, in February 2021, he had told host Kelly Clarkson that he is the dumbest judge on The Masked Singer, during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Some of Jeong’s famously wrong guesses include Celine Dion being Miss Monster, White Tiger being Fabio, and Flower being Björk, among many others.

The Fox reality show, in which costumed celebrities perform and seek to avoid going home and thereby having to reveal their identity, is currently in its third season. Jeong has been a panellist for all three seasons with Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. In the recent episode of the show, which aired on May 5, Cannon announced that Robopine was eliminated and he was revealed to be actor, singer, and former model Tyrese Gibson.

IMAGE: VIN DIESEL, THE MASKED SINGER INSTAGRAM

