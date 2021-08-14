Warner Bros.' Deepfake Campaign With D-ID Lets People Be In Reminiscence Trailer

Warner Bros. has teamed with Israeli AI face platform D-ID to create a deepfake generator that allows anyone to insert themselves in the upcoming film Reminiscence's trailers. The campaign is to promote the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, which will be released in theatres and HBO Max on August 20. The Reminiscence trailer can be seen on Youtube.

You remember more than you think you do. Experience a #Reminiscence of your own in the https://t.co/dpBmr3OJIF pic.twitter.com/MF82ILiR5V — Reminiscence Film (@Reminiscence) August 9, 2021

Warner's deepfake generator is fairly easy to use

The generator has been developed as a user-friendly tool and is fairly easy to use. All one has to do is visit the official website of the film and upload a photo of themselves. After that, the generator will produce a short trailer with a moving deepfake sequence of the user's face.

Actors Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton star in Reminiscence. It is a sci-fi noir film. The story follows private investigator Nick Bannister, played by Jackman, who utilises holograms to assist his clients to regain forgotten memories. When the character Mae (played by Ferguson), his new client, goes missing, Bannister gets obsessed with finding out what happened to her. Reminiscence is Lisa Joy's debut film. Joy is the co-writer and executive producer of Westworld.

Cool new deepfake Generator not first by D-ID

The deepfake tool is not the first of its kind by D-ID. In February, this year, D-ID launched a service called Deep Nostalgia for the company MyHeritage. The tool allowed consumers to animate images of deceased relatives. The tool was later updated to allow users to choose from a variety of movements and expressions, such as smiles, a compassionate look, and kisses.

MyHeritage had announced five weeks after the launch of Deep Nostalgia that the programme had been used to animate more than 72 million photographs. D-ID is collaborating with museums to make deepfake films of artists discussing their work, in addition to old family photos and movie trailers.

As per reports, CEO Gil Perry said that D-ID wants AI to be able to replace performers in the future and that their long term goal is to use AI to build complete productions. This goal might take a few years to reach. He also said that the company is looking into ways to make sure its deepfake tool isn't used for manipulation and harassment.

(Image: @wbpictures - Twitter)

