Warner Brothers To Pause All Projects Involving Ezra Miller Following Arrest Row: Report

Actor Ezra Miller's upcoming projects with Warner Bros and DC have landed in trouble after his arrest row in Hawaii. According to Rolling Stone, the production houses conducted an emergency meeting following Ezra Miller's legal trouble. The 29-year-old star is supposed to star in the DC Comic film, 'The Flash'. He will be seen reprising his Justice League role in the movie that's slated to release in 2023.

After the meeting, Warner Brothers and DC have reportedly agreed to pause all the upcoming projects involving Miller. This includes his public appearances scheduled to promote the movie of the DC Cinematic Universe. The reported pause is indefinite for now, as both the prominent production agencies have not revealed when they'll be resuming Ezra Miller's upcoming project.

Ezra Miller's Hawaii arrest

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. On March 27, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight Monday, March 28 and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on $500 bail. He is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13. "On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street," said the Police, as per PTI.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and, at one point, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offence) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offence)," the officials added. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail". Days after this incident, a Hawaii judge granted a couple's request for a temporary restraining order against Miller.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order on March 29, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet. The judge's order, filed in court on March 30, said it was necessary to grant the couple's petition to prevent harassment.

Image: AP