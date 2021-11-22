Watch Robert Downey Jr's Profanity-filled Congratulatory Message For Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson became the 35th recipient of the prestigious American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for her contribution to cinema. As part of the ceremony several co-stars of Johansson's paid tribute to her including Marvel's head Kevin Feige and her former MCU co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made a virtual appearance to congratulate the actor, but in his own unique way.

Downey pretended to be in the midst of multiple video recordings and acted like he was forced to make a video message for Scarlett Johansson. Take a look at the Iron Man actor's hilarious video message for Johansson here.

Robert Downey Jr hilarious message for Scarlett Johansson

In his video, Robert Downey Jr could be heard mocking and saying, "This is Hollywood. We f-cking live to congratulate ourselves. We did the midterm voter drive garbage, the Laura Dern birthday song, which isn't even due till the week of February 10th. We knocked out the Alan Horn retirement message." He also mentioned Tom Holland and said, "And as usual, 37 asks from Tom Holland, whose sole aim is to proliferate the industry like a f-cking lawn fungus. Who's left? That's it."

When told that he had to make one final video message for Scarlett Johansson, Downey continued his fake trolling and said, "No it isn't cause I passed on that. I said, 'N/A with refrets.' Oh well there it is, there's the guilt hook, 'all of the other Avengers.' See, the fact that everyone else is doing it is what makes it special to NOT do it.....Put it on the g---amn prompter, I don't care. I have no preferences. I have no opinion. Right? Let's party. I live for this sh-."

The actor then went on to record a sincere message but ended the video with a bunch of profanity. Watch the video below-

The other thing is, Robert Downey Jr. is REALLY going to commit to a bit. Here he turns down Scarlett Johansson tribute (because all the other Avengers have done it is reason enough to pass) before reading the joke Teleprompter script. pic.twitter.com/29mZrARRe0 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson have worked together in several Marvel movies over the decade starting with the movie Iron Man 2. The duo is part of the original Avengers team that also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth,Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

Image: AP