'We Can Be Heroes' To 'The Sleepover'; 5 Action Comedies On Netflix To Watch This Weekend

Weekends are the best times to Netflix and Chill whether you are alone or with your loved ones. From a variety of genres to pick from Netflix, here's what you can choose to binge on this weekend. Comedies are usually a fit for weekends but comedy with action is the 'cherry on the cake'. Check these five action comedies on Netflix to celebrate the first weekend of April.

Finding 'Ohana

Finding 'Ohana released on Netflix on January 29, 2021. The film is the story of two siblings raised in Brooklyn whose lives take an interesting turn in a Summer in Oahu. The film cast Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Owen Vaccaro, Lindsay Watson, and Kelly Hu in the lead roles. The film is the directorial debut of Jude Weng.

We Can Be Heroes

New on Netflix, the film is an action-comedy that released on December 25, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around a group of kids who team up to save their superhero parents from aliens. The film is written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The film cast YaYa Gosselin, Hala Finley, Nathan Blair, Andy Walken, Lyon Daniels, Priyanka Chopra, and Pedro Pascal in the lead roles. The film is fit for a family weekend with a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Sleepover

The Sleepover is an action-comedy film starring Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Ken Marino, Malin Akerman, and Cree Cicchino in the lead roles. The film came out on August 21, 2020, and is directed by Trish Sie. The film is the story of two siblings who find out that their mother is a high-end thief. The film has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The story of a CIA agent and KGB operative who are forced by circumstances to keep their differences aside and work together. Henry Cavill played the role of Napoleon Solo and Armie hammer played the role of Illya Kuryakin in this 2015 film. Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant were also a part of the film. This action-comedy was directed by Guy Ritchie and is one of the best action comedies on Netflix.

The Other Guys

The action-comedy film The Other Guys released on August 2, 2010. It is the story of two disgraced cops who are assigned the investigation of a case that includes a shady capitalist. Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg play the roles of the cops Allen and Terry respectively. Eva Mendes, Adam McKay, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson play supporting roles in the film.

Promo Image Source: Still from YouTube